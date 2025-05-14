The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, emphasizes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Istanbul. The main goal is to agree on a ceasefire to save lives.
Points of attention
- The willingness of Ukrainian leadership for a face-to-face meeting with Putin showcases a commitment to resolving the conflict effectively.
- Russia's condition for a ceasefire is the key point articulated by Ukraine, showcasing the country's openness and honesty in the negotiation process.
Budanov named Ukraine's key tasks in negotiations with Russia
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, the position of Volodymyr Zelensky, who declared his readiness to meet with Putin immediately to discuss a possible truce face-to-face, is absolutely correct.
Budanov is also convinced that the Ukrainian leader is ready to meet with the Russian dictator in Istanbul on May 15.
By the way, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already voiced Russia's only condition on the eve of the negotiations in Istanbul.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-