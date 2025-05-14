The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, emphasizes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Istanbul. The main goal is to agree on a ceasefire to save lives.

Budanov named Ukraine's key tasks in negotiations with Russia

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, the position of Volodymyr Zelensky, who declared his readiness to meet with Putin immediately to discuss a possible truce face-to-face, is absolutely correct.

Budanov is also convinced that the Ukrainian leader is ready to meet with the Russian dictator in Istanbul on May 15.

We need an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, first and foremost, to save the lives of our people. I have no doubt that Volodymyr Zelensky is fully prepared for such a meeting and, in cooperation with our partners, we can achieve the desired result. Kirill Budanov Head of GUR MOU

By the way, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already voiced Russia's only condition on the eve of the negotiations in Istanbul.