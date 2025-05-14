Budanov revealed Zelensky's goals in negotiations with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Budanov revealed Zelensky's goals in negotiations with Putin

Budanov named Ukraine's key tasks in negotiations with Russia
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, emphasizes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Istanbul. The main goal is to agree on a ceasefire to save lives.

Points of attention

  • The willingness of Ukrainian leadership for a face-to-face meeting with Putin showcases a commitment to resolving the conflict effectively.
  • Russia's condition for a ceasefire is the key point articulated by Ukraine, showcasing the country's openness and honesty in the negotiation process.

Budanov named Ukraine's key tasks in negotiations with Russia

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, the position of Volodymyr Zelensky, who declared his readiness to meet with Putin immediately to discuss a possible truce face-to-face, is absolutely correct.

Budanov is also convinced that the Ukrainian leader is ready to meet with the Russian dictator in Istanbul on May 15.

We need an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, first and foremost, to save the lives of our people. I have no doubt that Volodymyr Zelensky is fully prepared for such a meeting and, in cooperation with our partners, we can achieve the desired result.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of GUR MOU

By the way, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already voiced Russia's only condition on the eve of the negotiations in Istanbul.

We are ready for any format of dialogue, but there is a condition — a complete and unconditional ceasefire. We are not afraid of this, because it is Ukraine that has already demonstrated openness and honesty. Now it is Russia's turn," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Clashes broke out in Poland over the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine
Kaczynski lashed out at Tusk with accusations
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Dammit!" Brazilian President publicly challenges Putin
The Brazilian president is serious
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has put forward a single condition to Putin on the eve of negotiations
Ukraine announced its main condition

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?