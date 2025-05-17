"This will destroy Russia." Trump announced his next steps

According to US leader Donald Trump, he is ready to impose powerful secondary sanctions against the aggressor country Russia if it still does not want to end the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump's plan includes extreme measures such as imposing sanctions on oil and its buyers, as proposed by Senator Lindsey Graham.
- If diplomatic efforts fail, Trump is prepared to escalate economic pressure on Russia, believing that it could significantly impact the country's economic stability.
Trump revealed part of his plan for Russia
According to the head of the White House, only one person can end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine — him.
According to the American leader, if diplomatic efforts fail, he is ready to resort to radically increasing economic pressure on Russia.
First of all, it is about imposing sanctions on oil and those who buy it. As you know, this is exactly the idea recently proposed by Senator Lindsey Graham.
Trump emphasized that this is an extreme measure, but he may resort to it.
