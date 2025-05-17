"This will destroy Russia." Trump announced his next steps

According to US leader Donald Trump, he is ready to impose powerful secondary sanctions against the aggressor country Russia if it still does not want to end the war against Ukraine.

Trump revealed part of his plan for Russia

According to the head of the White House, only one person can end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine — him.

There can't be a meeting without me, because in my opinion, the deal won't happen without me. I have a very good relationship with Putin. I think we will reach an agreement. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, if diplomatic efforts fail, he is ready to resort to radically increasing economic pressure on Russia.

First of all, it is about imposing sanctions on oil and those who buy it. As you know, this is exactly the idea recently proposed by Senator Lindsey Graham.

Trump emphasized that this is an extreme measure, but he may resort to it.