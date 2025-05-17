The Russian army attacked a bus in Sumy region — many dead and injured
The Russian army attacked a bus in Sumy region — many dead and injured

What is known about the Russian attack on the Sumy region?
Source:  online.ua

On May 17, Russian invaders attacked a bus in the Sumy region. This happened near the city of Bilopillya. According to the latest data, nine people were killed and four were injured.

Points of attention

  • The National Police of Ukraine is actively documenting the consequences of the attack and promises to hold all responsible parties, including the Russian army, accountable for the tragic incident.
  • Efforts are underway to collect evidence and investigate the attack, emphasizing the commitment to bring justice and seek international support in condemning such acts of violence.

What is known about the Russian attack on the Sumy region?

The head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Oleg Hrygorov, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, the enemy once again struck civilian transport. Passengers were injured.

"Medics and rescue services urgently arrived at the scene. The injured are being provided with assistance," stressed Oleg Grigorov.

A little later, he reported eight dead and five wounded.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, nine people were killed and four others were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

This is not just another shelling — it is a cynical war crime. The Russian army has again struck a civilian object, disregarding all norms of international law and humanity. Police investigative and operational groups are working at the scene of the tragedy. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling, collecting evidence, and recording every criminal trace.

The National Police of Ukraine emphasizes that every culprit will be found and brought to justice.

