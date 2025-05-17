The Russian army attacked a bus in Sumy region — many dead and injured

On May 17, Russian invaders attacked a bus in the Sumy region. This happened near the city of Bilopillya. According to the latest data, nine people were killed and four were injured.
Points of attention
- The National Police of Ukraine is actively documenting the consequences of the attack and promises to hold all responsible parties, including the Russian army, accountable for the tragic incident.
- Efforts are underway to collect evidence and investigate the attack, emphasizing the commitment to bring justice and seek international support in condemning such acts of violence.
What is known about the Russian attack on the Sumy region?
The head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Oleg Hrygorov, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to him, the enemy once again struck civilian transport. Passengers were injured.
A little later, he reported eight dead and five wounded.
According to the National Police of Ukraine, nine people were killed and four others were injured as a result of the Russian strike.
The National Police of Ukraine emphasizes that every culprit will be found and brought to justice.
More on the topic
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-