Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The Council of Europe supported the establishment of a special tribunal

The Council of Europe has taken an important step towards holding the Russian leadership accountable — it has supported the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression.

This was reported by the head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the PACE, Maria Mezentseva.

The decision was made today, May 14, in Luxembourg during a meeting of the Committee of Ministers.

I would like to thank my colleagues from the Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers for their work and our delegation to PACE, which fought for this decision from the very beginning. Maria Mezentseva Head of the Permanent Delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE

On May 9, a meeting of foreign ministers of countries that support the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine took place in Lviv.

As a result, the participants reached a political agreement to launch such a mechanism.

The tribunal's primary goal is to hold Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other senior officials accountable for waging war against Ukraine.

Note that the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have jurisdiction over these crimes, as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute, and Ukraine was not a full member at the time of the invasion. Share

Therefore, the new tribunal fills a legal vacuum, allowing for the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the aggression.