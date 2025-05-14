Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The Council of Europe supported the establishment of a special tribunal
Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The Council of Europe supported the establishment of a special tribunal

Maria Mezentseva
The Council of Europe
The Council of Europe has taken an important step towards holding the Russian leadership accountable — it has supported the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression.

Points of attention

  • Key step towards holding Russian leadership accountable for war crimes in Ukraine.
  • The creation of the Special Tribunal aims to prosecute those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
  • Significant decision made by the Council of Europe during a meeting of the Committee of Ministers.

This was reported by the head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the PACE, Maria Mezentseva.

The decision was made today, May 14, in Luxembourg during a meeting of the Committee of Ministers.

I would like to thank my colleagues from the Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers for their work and our delegation to PACE, which fought for this decision from the very beginning.

Head of the Permanent Delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE

On May 9, a meeting of foreign ministers of countries that support the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine took place in Lviv.

As a result, the participants reached a political agreement to launch such a mechanism.

The tribunal's primary goal is to hold Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other senior officials accountable for waging war against Ukraine.

Note that the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have jurisdiction over these crimes, as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute, and Ukraine was not a full member at the time of the invasion.

Therefore, the new tribunal fills a legal vacuum, allowing for the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the aggression.

This step is important for Ukraine, as it not only contributes to international recognition of Russia's aggression, but also strengthens the legal and political framework for holding those responsible for the war accountable.

