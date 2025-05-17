Ukrainian soldiers hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one air defense system of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to report on the devastating impact of the attacks launched on the Russian army, showcasing the resilience and determination of Ukrainian soldiers.
- The use of kamikaze drones and guided aerial bombs by the enemy highlights the severity and sophistication of the attacks on Ukrainian troops and settlements.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 17, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/17/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 972,600 (+910) people;
tanks — 10,831 (+6) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,553 (+7) units;
artillery systems — 27,942 (+34) units;
MLRS — 1,386 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 36,278 (+155) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,809 (+96) units;
As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 16, the Russian occupiers launched one missile and 63 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs.
Moreover, the enemy used 2,596 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 5,653 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 135 from multiple launch rocket systems.
