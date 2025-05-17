"Russians have an extra chromosome." The West ridiculed the Russian delegation in Istanbul
"Russians have an extra chromosome." The West ridiculed the Russian delegation in Istanbul

Putin disgraced again on the international stage
Source:  The Telegraph

Western journalists are openly shocked by the composition of the Russian delegation that dictator Vladimir Putin sent to negotiate with Ukraine in Turkey. The media supports Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s claim that the delegation was indeed “a sham,” primarily because the scandalous non-historian Volodymyr Medinsky was there.

  • Putin's decision to entrust Medinsky, who is known for his ultra-nationalist views, with negotiations with Ukraine raises concerns about the seriousness of the talks.
  • Medinsky's previous failed negotiations with Ukraine and his biased portrayal of the country in a history textbook raise doubts about his ability to conduct fair and productive negotiations.

The Telegraph draws attention to the fact that Medinsky is a former Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, who is known for his ultra-nationalist position.

However, he became most famous when he declared that "Russians have one extra chromosome" — a statement that shocked not only Russia, but the entire world.

Ignoring all these high-profile scandals, Putin chose Medinsky as the main representative for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul.

In fact, in this way the Russian dictator demonstrated his attitude towards the “importance” of this meeting in his eyes.

Russian delegation in Istanbul (Photo: open sources)

What is important to understand is that Medinsky had already held negotiations with Ukraine 3 years ago, but they ended in failure due to his ultimatum demands — surrender, disarmament, and neutrality of Ukraine.

A historian by training, Medinsky is the co-author of a history textbook required for Russian schools. It describes Ukraine as an "ultra-nationalist state" and portrays Joseph Stalin as a "wise leader."

