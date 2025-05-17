"Can put Putin in his place." Sikorsky named a country that is capable of stopping Russia
Читати українською
Source:  tagesspiegel.de

According to the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, China has enough power and influence to put Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in his place if he wanted to.

Points of attention

  • The meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin was anticipated but did not materialize, indicating ongoing tensions.
  • US President Trump emphasizes the importance of his involvement in the peace process to resolve Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Sikorsky believes in China's decisive role

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country Russia has turned into an economic vassal of China.

According to Radoslav Sikorski, if official Beijing threatened a trade embargo, Putin would be forced to comply.

However, this currently seems unlikely, the Polish diplomat admitted.

What is important to understand is that it is currently the team of American leader Donald Trump that has taken the course of "mediation" between the Russian Federation and Ukraine to end the war of aggression that Russia has been waging for over 11 years.

On May 15, in Turkey, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was expecting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but the latter was again scared and did not arrive for the negotiations.

Against this backdrop, US President Trump stated that a peaceful resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine cannot occur without his meeting with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

