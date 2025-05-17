According to US President Donald Trump, the Russian army could have captured Kyiv “in 5 hours,” but failed because Russian tanks got stuck in the mud. Thus, the head of the White House refused to recognize the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people, who defended their capital and the northern regions of the country.
Points of attention
- The White House's analysis of the Russian army's inability to capture Kyiv sheds light on potential diplomatic strategies and economic impacts.
- Trump's statements on the situation between Russia and Ukraine reveal insights into the political dynamics and potential future actions related to the conflict.
Trump invented his own reason for the disgrace of the Russian army near Kyiv
The head of the White House has again begun to claim that the Russian dictator wants negotiations and is “tired” of war.
Donald Trump also pointed out that Putin is currently looking "not very good."
Despite this, Donald Trump has said that he is ready to impose additional tough sanctions to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.
However, the head of the White House does not hide the fact that he actually does not want to do this.
