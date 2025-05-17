US senators are demanding that the US Congress pass devastating sanctions against Russia. The loud statements came after ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul on May 16, reached a deadlock due to the Kremlin's actions.
Points of attention
- The time has come for the US Senate to take action and send a strong message to Russia that its aggressive behavior will not be tolerated.
- The call for sanctions highlights the growing frustration with Putin's refusal to engage in meaningful negotiations, prompting a bipartisan effort to isolate Russia financially.
The US Senate is no longer going to wait for progress from Russia
Against the backdrop of recent events, Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Republican Lindsey Graham made powerful statements.
They are the ones who demand that sanctions be adopted against the aggressor country, Russia, as soon as possible.
Blumenthal believes that the Russian dictator will continue to delay the ceasefire until his economy suffers a serious blow — up to financial isolation.
That is why he publicly called for a vote for the sanctions bill.
Lindsey Graham does not hide that he is outraged by Putin's decision not to participate in negotiations with Ukraine.
As mentioned earlier, on April 1, 2025, half of the US Senate, led by Graham and Blumenthal, introduced a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions against Russia.
It was intended to be adopted if Moscow again thwarted the US president's peace efforts regarding Ukraine.
