Poland assessed the probability of providing Ukraine with MiG-29s

According to the head of the Polish Embassy in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz, the transfer of Soviet MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine is quite possible. In addition, he officially confirmed that negotiations on this issue are ongoing.
- Poland's decision to transfer the aircraft is linked to the gradual replacement of MiG-29s in its arsenal with F-16s.
- The recent willingness of Poland to consider providing Ukraine with MiG-29s is contingent on receiving an adequate replacement from its allies.
Ukraine still has a chance to get the MiG-29
The journalist asked the Polish diplomat what the current probability is that Ukraine will receive an additional batch of MiG-29 aircraft.
According to Lukasiewicz, this primarily depends on the Ukrainian side, as it is currently focused on developing new types of weapons, such as Gripen or F-16 aircraft.
What is important to understand is that in the fall of 2024, official Kyiv repeatedly called on Warsaw to transfer Soviet-style MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.
However, the Polish authorities claimed that they could not make such a decision, because it would weaken the country's defenses.
2 months ago, Polish leader Andrzej Duda announced that he was ready to consider providing Ukraine with MiG-29s if it receives an adequate replacement from its allies.
