According to the head of the Polish Embassy in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz, the transfer of Soviet MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine is quite possible. In addition, he officially confirmed that negotiations on this issue are ongoing.

Ukraine still has a chance to get the MiG-29

The journalist asked the Polish diplomat what the current probability is that Ukraine will receive an additional batch of MiG-29 aircraft.

According to Lukasiewicz, this primarily depends on the Ukrainian side, as it is currently focused on developing new types of weapons, such as Gripen or F-16 aircraft.

As for the MiG-29s, we are gradually withdrawing them from our arsenal, replacing them with F-16s. Their transfer to Ukraine is quite possible, the relevant negotiations are still ongoing, the head of the Polish Embassy in Ukraine emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that in the fall of 2024, official Kyiv repeatedly called on Warsaw to transfer Soviet-style MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

However, the Polish authorities claimed that they could not make such a decision, because it would weaken the country's defenses.

2 months ago, Polish leader Andrzej Duda announced that he was ready to consider providing Ukraine with MiG-29s if it receives an adequate replacement from its allies.