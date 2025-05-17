The AFU revealed details of the defense of Toretsk — Russia has intensified attacks

In the Torets direction, Russian occupation forces are carrying out assault operations using motorcycles, focusing primarily on flank attacks.
Russia attacked Toretsk 170 times in a week
This was reported by the spokesman for the Luhansk OTU, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets.
He recalled that recently the occupiers have been resorting to assaults using motorcycles and, in some cases, heavy armored vehicles, which are supposed to clear the way for motorcyclists.
In the northern part, where the 28th separate mechanized [brigade] is now located, along with attached units, the enemy has concentrated numerous efforts there, including recently with the use of motorized vehicles. There were attempts to mine the path of advance for motorcycles with a tank and two armored personnel carriers, and they destroyed that tank with a large number of FPV drones.
According to Zaporozhets, now the Armed Forces of Ukraine have slightly thinned out the enemy's equipment: the day before yesterday there were again assaults using motorized vehicles - 6 units, and the 28th Brigade destroyed them again. He added that the enemy is intensively hitting the central part of Toretsk with artillery.
