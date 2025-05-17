The AFU revealed details of the defense of Toretsk — Russia has intensified attacks
The AFU revealed details of the defense of Toretsk — Russia has intensified attacks

Toretsk
Source:  ArmyInform

In the Torets direction, Russian occupation forces are carrying out assault operations using motorcycles, focusing primarily on flank attacks.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupation forces are focusing on assault operations in Toretsk, primarily using motorcycles and heavy armored vehicles for flank attacks.
  • The enemy has conducted 170 assault operations in a week, with the majority directed towards the Torets direction, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the conflict.
  • The 28th separate mechanized brigade and attached units are actively defending the northern part of Toretsk, countering enemy efforts with successful destruction of motorized vehicles.

Russia attacked Toretsk 170 times in a week

This was reported by the spokesman for the Luhansk OTU, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets.

The enemy is not reducing its offensive potential, and the information for the past week is that the enemy has conducted 170 assault operations. The vast majority of these assault operations are currently in the Torets direction, and the enemy is actively trying not only to storm the city itself, but also to conduct flank attacks.

He recalled that recently the occupiers have been resorting to assaults using motorcycles and, in some cases, heavy armored vehicles, which are supposed to clear the way for motorcyclists.

Toretsk Defense

In the northern part, where the 28th separate mechanized [brigade] is now located, along with attached units, the enemy has concentrated numerous efforts there, including recently with the use of motorized vehicles. There were attempts to mine the path of advance for motorcycles with a tank and two armored personnel carriers, and they destroyed that tank with a large number of FPV drones.

According to Zaporozhets, now the Armed Forces of Ukraine have slightly thinned out the enemy's equipment: the day before yesterday there were again assaults using motorized vehicles - 6 units, and the 28th Brigade destroyed them again. He added that the enemy is intensively hitting the central part of Toretsk with artillery.

