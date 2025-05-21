Russia announced an attack by over 150 drones: photos of the consequences
Russia announced an attack by over 150 drones: photos of the consequences

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of May 21, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country Russia reported that its air defense forces were allegedly able to destroy 159 Ukrainian drones that were attacking various regions of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Reports suggest that the Oryol region, home to a semiconductor device factory under US sanctions, was potentially a key target of the drone attack.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with significant implications for regional security.
  • Stay informed on the situation and explore images depicting the aftermath of the drone attack in various Russian regions.

“Cotton” in Russia on May 20-21 — what is known

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that between 20:00 on May 20 and 04:05 on May 21, 127 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems:

▪️ 41 UAVs — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

▪️ 37 UAVs — over the territory of the Oryol region,

▪️ 31 UAVs — over the territory of the Kursk region,

▪️ six UAVs — over the territory of the Moscow region,

▪️ five UAVs — over the territory of the Volodymyr region,

▪️ three UAVs — over the territory of the Ryazan region,

▪️ one UAV each — over the territories of the Belgorod, Tula, Kaluga regions and over the Black Sea.

It is also indicated that between 04:00 and 08:00 on May 21, 32 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems on duty:

▪️ 16 UAVs — over the territory of the Oryol region,

▪️ 10 UAVs — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

▪️ six UAVs — over the territory of the Kursk region.

According to Russian opposition media, the likely target of a new Ukrainian attack on the Oryol region could have been a semiconductor device factory.

It is located on Yermakova Street and was placed under US sanctions on May 1, 2024.

