The end of Russia's war against Ukraine. Putin humiliated Trump and his team
Category
Politics
Publication date

The end of Russia's war against Ukraine. Putin humiliated Trump and his team

Putin challenges Trump again
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

According to the Financial Times, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has refused to consider a peace plan proposed by US leader Donald Trump's team.

Points of attention

  • Insiders reveal that Russia's rejection of the peace plan challenges Trump's team, emphasizing the ongoing power dynamics and tensions between the two influential leaders.
  • The refusal of the peace plan suggests a continuation of hostilities in the region, prompting further analysis of the implications for Ukraine, Europe, and global geopolitics.

Putin challenges Trump again

As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, on May 8, the Russian dictator's team directly stated this to Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Thus, official Moscow rejected the peace plan of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe, which has 22 points.

According to anonymous sources, it was discussed in detail the next day in a telephone conversation between representatives of Ukraine and the United States.

In addition, it is indicated that Andriy Yermak, Rustem Umerov, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and General Keith Kellogg joined the discussions.

Russia's reaction has forced Witkoff, who has met with Putin four times since February, to postpone previous plans to meet with the Russian dictator again this week, the sources said, although a person close to Witkoff said the trip was not yet fully planned.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Russia failed the offensive on Kyiv — Trump's version
Trump invented his own reason for the disgrace of the Russian army near Kyiv
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The time has come." US Senate calls for destroying Russia's economy
The US Senate is no longer going to wait for progress from Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army sharply increased the number of assaults in the Kharkiv region
What is happening in the Kharkiv region?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?