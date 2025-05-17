The end of Russia's war against Ukraine. Putin humiliated Trump and his team

According to the Financial Times, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has refused to consider a peace plan proposed by US leader Donald Trump's team.
- Insiders reveal that Russia's rejection of the peace plan challenges Trump's team, emphasizing the ongoing power dynamics and tensions between the two influential leaders.
- The refusal of the peace plan suggests a continuation of hostilities in the region, prompting further analysis of the implications for Ukraine, Europe, and global geopolitics.
Putin challenges Trump again
As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, on May 8, the Russian dictator's team directly stated this to Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.
Thus, official Moscow rejected the peace plan of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe, which has 22 points.
According to anonymous sources, it was discussed in detail the next day in a telephone conversation between representatives of Ukraine and the United States.
In addition, it is indicated that Andriy Yermak, Rustem Umerov, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and General Keith Kellogg joined the discussions.
