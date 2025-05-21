Why Trump doesn't want to impose sanctions against Russia — insider data
Why Trump doesn't want to impose sanctions against Russia — insider data

What is Trump up to?
Source:  The New York Times

US President Donald Trump has refused to increase sanctions on Russia, saying he plans to focus on economic cooperation with Moscow, a move that could lead to a significant split in NATO, according to anonymous sources.

Points of attention

  • Trump's backtrack on threats to join European sanctions against Russia indicates a departure from his previous promises to actively engage in resolving the conflict, contributing to a rift between the US and European allies.
  • The recent developments could play into Putin's desires for reduced American pressure and a division within NATO, highlighting the intricate dynamics at play across geopolitical spheres.

What is Trump up to?

The head of the White House, during a conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies, unexpectedly for everyone, stated that Kyiv and Moscow must independently find a solution to end the war.

What is important to understand is that these words came a few days after Trump claimed that only he could achieve an end to the fighting and reconcile Russia with Ukraine.

According to insiders, the US president also backed down from previously voiced threats to join European sanctions against Russia.

Thus, the American leader de facto distanced himself from the peace process, although he had previously promised to end the war in 24 hours.

Unless he changes his position, Monday's events leave Putin with exactly what he wanted — an end to American pressure and a split in NATO — between the United States and European allies, who say they will continue to impose sanctions.

