US President Donald Trump has refused to increase sanctions on Russia, saying he plans to focus on economic cooperation with Moscow, a move that could lead to a significant split in NATO, according to anonymous sources.

What is Trump up to?

The head of the White House, during a conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies, unexpectedly for everyone, stated that Kyiv and Moscow must independently find a solution to end the war.

What is important to understand is that these words came a few days after Trump claimed that only he could achieve an end to the fighting and reconcile Russia with Ukraine.

According to insiders, the US president also backed down from previously voiced threats to join European sanctions against Russia.

Thus, the American leader de facto distanced himself from the peace process, although he had previously promised to end the war in 24 hours.