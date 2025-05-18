"Trump is losing patience." The President of Finland announced good news for Ukraine
Publication date

Stubb spoke about Trump's change of mood

Stubb spoke about Trump's change of mood
Source:  online.ua

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb summarized the results of telephone conversations with US and Ukrainian presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place the day before.

Points of attention

  • The recent diplomatic fluctuations have resulted in a more favorable situation for Ukraine, as emphasized by Stubb.
  • The ongoing communication between world leaders highlights the significance of international support in shaping the outcomes of global crises.

Stubb spoke about Trump's change of mood

As the President of Finland noted, on the evening of May 17, he had a rather long telephone conversation with American leader Donald Trump.

In addition, he added that on the morning of May 19, he managed to talk with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky is patient, but Trump is losing patience, but in the right direction, that is, in the direction of Putin, Stubb emphasized, summing up these conversations.

According to the latter, Ukraine's allies are doing everything possible to convey to the US president that Ukraine is capable of waging a defensive war, and the situation in Russia is worse than it currently seems.

In addition, Stubb emphasized: despite the fluctuations in international diplomacy over the past two weeks, the situation for Ukraine has changed for the better.

What is important to understand is that the President of Finland last spoke with Trump and Zelensky a week ago.

