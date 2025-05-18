Russia plans to launch RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile
Russia plans to launch RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is Russia up to this time?
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine warns that the aggressor country Russia is planning a “training and combat” launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. This will take place as part of the “intimidation tactic” that the enemy often resorts to.

Points of attention

  • The RS-24 missile launch is part of Russia's strategy to showcase its military capabilities and assert dominance on the global stage.
  • Ukrainian intelligence officers have managed to gather crucial information about the launch, shedding light on Russia's intentions and the potential implications for international security.

As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, the launch could be carried out on the night of May 19, 2025.

Russia's main goal is to exert demonstrative pressure and intimidate Ukraine, as well as EU and NATO member states.

According to preliminary data, the aggressor country will carry out a "training and combat" launch of an RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yars complex.

The launch of a missile equipped with a training ammunition from a mobile ground-based complex was ordered to be carried out by the 433rd regiment of the 42nd division of the 31st army of the strategic missile forces of the aggressor state, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine said in a statement.

In addition, it was possible to learn that the launch site is an area near the settlement of Svobodny in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia.

According to GUR data, the flight range of this three-stage solid-fuel rocket is over 10 thousand kilometers.

