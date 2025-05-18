"The loss of people was staggering." The General Staff responded to the accusations of the "Magura" battalion commander

On May 17, the battalion commander of the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shyrshyn accused the command of "moronic tasks" and "stupid loss of people," and also wrote a report requesting his removal from office. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already responded to this statement.

How the General Staff comments on Shirshin's accusations

I have never received more stupid tasks than in the current direction. I will tell you the details sometime, but the loss of people was stupid, trembling before the stupid generals, except for failures, does not lead to anything. All that they are capable of — reprimands, investigations, imposition of penalties... "Political" games and assessment of the real state of affairs do not correspond to either reality or possibilities. They played games. Oleksandr Shyrshin Battalion Commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura"

Photo: screenshot

On May 18, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine first reacted to Oleksandr Shirshin's statement.

By order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group has been created to comprehensively study the circumstances outlined in the publication of the commander of the unit of the 47th separate mechanized brigade on social networks. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that orders and instructions received from various levels of military command will be analyzed in detail to determine the appropriateness of the decisions made in the current combat situation.