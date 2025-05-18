On May 17, the battalion commander of the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shyrshyn accused the command of "moronic tasks" and "stupid loss of people," and also wrote a report requesting his removal from office. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already responded to this statement.
Points of attention
- Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the battalion commander, highlighted discrepancies between reality and military possibilities, criticizing the imposition of penalties and 'political' games within the command structure.
- The General Staff's response includes the creation of a working group to examine the situation outlined by Shirshin and analyze orders from military command levels to make informed decisions following the inspection.
How the General Staff comments on Shirshin's accusations
On May 18, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine first reacted to Oleksandr Shirshin's statement.
In addition, it is emphasized that orders and instructions received from various levels of military command will be analyzed in detail to determine the appropriateness of the decisions made in the current combat situation.
