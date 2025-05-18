The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Merz reported disappointing news
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Merz reported disappointing news

Merz explained what is happening in Europe
Source:  Reuters

According to German leader Friedrich Merz, as of today, Europe is not considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, as another issue remains in the focus of Ukraine's allies, namely a ceasefire from Russia.

Points of attention

  • The recent statements by Friedrich Merz after EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting indicate a unified approach towards a potential peace settlement.
  • Merz's position on peacekeepers reflects a cautious and calculated approach, emphasizing the current focus on achieving a ceasefire and addressing immediate concerns in Ukraine.

The German leader made a statement on this issue after a meeting of EU leaders and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at a summit in Albania.

Merz points out that any plans for a future peace settlement must include a clear format for negotiations and potential security guarantees for Ukraine.

The next step should be to clearly define the format of peace negotiations, as well as what security guarantees Ukraine may someday need.

In his opinion, the issue of introducing European troops is currently premature.

"There is no reason to talk (about troops — ed.), we are far from it. We want the shooting to stop, the killings to stop... these are the issues we are dealing with now, and no others," the German leader stressed.

Journalists and analysts point out that Merz's position is not much different from how his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, approached the issue of deploying peacekeepers.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 18 - what is known
