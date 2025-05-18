"As soon as possible." Trump's team made a demand to Putin

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Donald Trump is demanding a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as soon as possible.
Points of attention
- The urgency of the demand underscores the gravity of the situation and the importance of high-level dialogue in resolving international disputes.
- The developments highlight the diplomatic maneuvering to address the conflict and the potential outcomes that could impact the region.
Trump is determined to meet with Putin
According to the head of the US State Department, the only way for peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow to develop successfully is for Trump and Putin to meet in person.
Against this backdrop, Marco Rubio officially confirmed that the head of the White House is publicly offering the Russian dictator a personal meeting.
What is important to understand is that on May 17, the head of the White House announced a phone conversation with Putin on Monday, May 19.
In addition, Donald Trump made it clear that he would then call Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
