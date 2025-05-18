"As soon as possible." Trump's team made a demand to Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

"As soon as possible." Trump's team made a demand to Putin

Trump is determined to meet with Putin
Читати українською
Source:  CBS News

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Donald Trump is demanding a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as soon as possible.

Points of attention

  • The urgency of the demand underscores the gravity of the situation and the importance of high-level dialogue in resolving international disputes.
  • The developments highlight the diplomatic maneuvering to address the conflict and the potential outcomes that could impact the region.

Trump is determined to meet with Putin

According to the head of the US State Department, the only way for peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow to develop successfully is for Trump and Putin to meet in person.

Against this backdrop, Marco Rubio officially confirmed that the head of the White House is publicly offering the Russian dictator a personal meeting.

Organizing such a meeting requires some effort, so I can't say that a date and location are already being planned. But the president wants it. He wants it done as soon as possible.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

What is important to understand is that on May 17, the head of the White House announced a phone conversation with Putin on Monday, May 19.

In addition, Donald Trump made it clear that he would then call Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I hope it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will be concluded, and this very brutal war, a war that should never have happened, will end," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Volker predicted Putin's further actions in the war against Ukraine
Volker doesn't believe Putin can stop
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Foreign arms suppliers defrauded Ukraine of $770 million
How foreign suppliers fool Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russians have an extra chromosome." The West ridiculed the Russian delegation in Istanbul
Putin disgraced again on the international stage

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?