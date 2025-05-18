Russia launched a record number of drones over Ukraine

The aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages at 4:00 PM on May 17. This time, the enemy attacked with 273 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
Points of attention
- As of 08:00 on May 18, 88 enemy drones were shot down in different regions of Ukraine, while combat operations continue to secure the skies.
- Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the Russian air attack, urging defenders to unite for victory and protect the Ukrainian sky.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 18 — what is known
The Russians carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 128 simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).
In addition, it is indicated that one enemy UAV is in the air, combat operations are ongoing.
