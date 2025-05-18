Russia launched a record number of drones over Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia launched a record number of drones over Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 18 - what is known
Читати українською

The aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages at 4:00 PM on May 17. This time, the enemy attacked with 273 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Points of attention

  • As of 08:00 on May 18, 88 enemy drones were shot down in different regions of Ukraine, while combat operations continue to secure the skies.
  • Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the Russian air attack, urging defenders to unite for victory and protect the Ukrainian sky.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 18 — what is known

The Russians carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, it has been confirmed that 88 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 128 simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

In addition, it is indicated that one enemy UAV is in the air, combat operations are ongoing.

Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack. Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will keep the provision of weapons to Ukraine secret — what will happen to Taurus?
Germany will partially change its policy towards Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Volker predicted Putin's further actions in the war against Ukraine
Volker doesn't believe Putin can stop
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union warned Russia about new serious problems
The EU does not plan to give up in the sanctions war with Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?