Russia launched a record number of drones over Ukraine

The aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages at 4:00 PM on May 17. This time, the enemy attacked with 273 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 18 — what is known

The Russians carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, it has been confirmed that 88 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 128 simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

In addition, it is indicated that one enemy UAV is in the air, combat operations are ongoing.