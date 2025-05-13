The European Union warned Russia about new serious problems
Category
Economics
Publication date

The European Union warned Russia about new serious problems

The EU does not plan to give up in the sanctions war with Russia
Читати українською

European leaders will increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country Russia until it stops its war of aggression against Ukraine. This means that after the 17th package of sanctions, there will be an 18th - and so on.

Points of attention

  • Russia's main income from the export of fossil fuels is being targeted, including discussions on setting a price cap on Russian oil.
  • The EU aims to work with G7 partners to combat Russia's circumvention of the price cap by using shadow fleets.

The EU does not plan to give up in the sanctions war with Russia

A new statement on this matter was made by the Vice-President of the European Commission, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis.

According to the latter, the European Commission intends to continue to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

First of all, the point is that after the 17th package, the 18th package of sanctions will be prepared.

"As part of the European Commission, we are certainly ready to continue to put pressure on Russia, including by working on new sanctions," Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized.

Commenting on the list of potential areas of increased sanctions pressure on Russia by the European Union, the European Commissioner drew attention to the fact that Russia's main source of income is the export of fossil fuels.

It is precisely on this weak point of the aggressor country that official Brussels intends to focus.

We have long banned imports of Russian coal. Together with our G7 partners, we can set a price cap on Russian oil and work against Russia circumventing this cap with a shadow fleet.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Truce or new sanctions. Macron harshly addresses Putin
Macron
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New sanctions against Russia. When will the EU increase pressure on Trump on this issue?
EU ready to negotiate with Trump on sanctions against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban's veto on European sanctions will not save Russia — the EU has a plan B
Orban and Russia will not be able to outwit the EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?