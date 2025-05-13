The European Union warned Russia about new serious problems

European leaders will increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country Russia until it stops its war of aggression against Ukraine. This means that after the 17th package of sanctions, there will be an 18th - and so on.

The EU does not plan to give up in the sanctions war with Russia

A new statement on this matter was made by the Vice-President of the European Commission, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis.

According to the latter, the European Commission intends to continue to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

First of all, the point is that after the 17th package, the 18th package of sanctions will be prepared.

"As part of the European Commission, we are certainly ready to continue to put pressure on Russia, including by working on new sanctions," Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized. Share

Commenting on the list of potential areas of increased sanctions pressure on Russia by the European Union, the European Commissioner drew attention to the fact that Russia's main source of income is the export of fossil fuels.

It is precisely on this weak point of the aggressor country that official Brussels intends to focus.