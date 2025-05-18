"This is a farce." American political scientist assessed the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Nicholas Grossman, a professor of political science at the University of Illinois, believes that US President Donald Trump has turned the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia into a farce. In his opinion, the failure of the Istanbul meeting to end the war is a logical development of events.

What's wrong with Trump's approach to Ukraine and Russia?

Nicholas Grossman drew attention to a recent statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The latter complained that people who were alive in Ukraine are dead today "because this war continues."

As the political scientist noted, the problem is that the head of the State Department, like the US president, is in no hurry to blame Russia for this bloodshed.

The expert also reminded that war is not a natural disaster that does not depend on anyone, like, say, a hurricane.

Putin decided to aggressively attack Ukraine and has continued his aggression every day since then, making new and new demands. This is the main truth of the war, but Russia has always denied it, and under President Donald Trump, the United States has denied it as well. This denial turns peace talks into a farce, — emphasized Nicholas Grossman. Share

In general, the aggressor country Russia only pretends that it wants to end the war, and the US president and his team help it do this.