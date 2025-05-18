Nicholas Grossman, a professor of political science at the University of Illinois, believes that US President Donald Trump has turned the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia into a farce. In his opinion, the failure of the Istanbul meeting to end the war is a logical development of events.
- The expert underscores that Putin's aggression towards Ukraine is a deliberate choice and not a natural disaster, contrary to Russia's and Trump's denial of the reality.
- The continuous denial of Russia’s aggression by the US president contributes to the prolongation of the war and undermines genuine peace negotiations, according to Grossman.
What's wrong with Trump's approach to Ukraine and Russia?
Nicholas Grossman drew attention to a recent statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The latter complained that people who were alive in Ukraine are dead today "because this war continues."
As the political scientist noted, the problem is that the head of the State Department, like the US president, is in no hurry to blame Russia for this bloodshed.
The expert also reminded that war is not a natural disaster that does not depend on anyone, like, say, a hurricane.
In general, the aggressor country Russia only pretends that it wants to end the war, and the US president and his team help it do this.
