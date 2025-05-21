Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia
Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
During the night of May 21, the defenders of Ukrainian skies were able to destroy 22 Russian attack drones. In addition, another 41 enemy drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. No negative consequences were detected at this time.

  • The successful defense efforts showcase the capabilities and preparedness of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in protecting the country's airspace.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia highlights the importance of air defense systems and strategic responses in safeguarding national security and territorial integrity.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine

The Russians launched a new air attack at around 00:30 on May 21.

The Russian army attacked with 76 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk — Russian Federation.

This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defenses neutralized 63 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, north, and center of the country. 22 were shot down by fire weapons, 41 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) (without negative consequences).

Kharkiv and Sumy regions came under new enemy attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

