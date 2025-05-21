Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of May 21, the defenders of Ukrainian skies were able to destroy 22 Russian attack drones. In addition, another 41 enemy drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. No negative consequences were detected at this time.
Points of attention
- The successful defense efforts showcase the capabilities and preparedness of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in protecting the country's airspace.
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia highlights the importance of air defense systems and strategic responses in safeguarding national security and territorial integrity.
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
The Russians launched a new air attack at around 00:30 on May 21.
This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Kharkiv and Sumy regions came under new enemy attacks.
