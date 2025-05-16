France demands to "strangle Russia's economy once and for all"

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stressed that the European Union and the United States must "go further" and "strangle Russia's economy once and for all" to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

France is determined towards Russia

As previously mentioned, on May 16, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French and Turkish presidents Emmanuel Macron and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold urgent talks.

They will take place in the capital of Albania, Tirana.

All participants in the negotiations will focus on sharply increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, Russia.

According to insiders, as of today, punitive tariffs on Russian imports are under discussion.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot made a statement on this matter.

He made a powerful appeal to allies in the European Union and the United States.

"We must be prepared to impose devastating sanctions that could strangle Russia's economy once and for all," the diplomat emphasized. Share

