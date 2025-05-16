"In 2-3 weeks." Trump hinted at good news for Ukraine
"In 2-3 weeks." Trump hinted at good news for Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US leader Donald Trump, commenting on peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine, said that the world will become even safer "in 2-3 weeks."

Points of attention

  • The upcoming talks between Trump and Putin could potentially lead to an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
  • The statements by Trump regarding the peace talks with Russia carry implications for the future of the conflict in Ukraine and global security.

The head of the White House once again repeated his previously stated statement that Russian dictator Putin would not have come to Turkey for negotiations if the US president had not also arrived there.

"I understand that," Trump said.

In addition, he stressed that "we must do this" to end the war.

Against this backdrop, the American leader announced talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

I will meet with Putin as soon as we can arrange it... But I will tell you that the world is already a much safer place. And I think in two or three weeks it will be even safer.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Thus, Trump expressed hope that he would be able to agree with Putin on an end to hostilities in Ukraine.

According to the head of the White House, the end of the war cannot occur without his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

