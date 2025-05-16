US leader Donald Trump, commenting on peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine, said that the world will become even safer "in 2-3 weeks."
Points of attention
- The upcoming talks between Trump and Putin could potentially lead to an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
- The statements by Trump regarding the peace talks with Russia carry implications for the future of the conflict in Ukraine and global security.
Trump hints at significant progress in the near future
The head of the White House once again repeated his previously stated statement that Russian dictator Putin would not have come to Turkey for negotiations if the US president had not also arrived there.
In addition, he stressed that "we must do this" to end the war.
Against this backdrop, the American leader announced talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Thus, Trump expressed hope that he would be able to agree with Putin on an end to hostilities in Ukraine.
According to the head of the White House, the end of the war cannot occur without his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
