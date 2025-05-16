"In 2-3 weeks." Trump hinted at good news for Ukraine

US leader Donald Trump, commenting on peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine, said that the world will become even safer "in 2-3 weeks."

Trump hints at significant progress in the near future

The head of the White House once again repeated his previously stated statement that Russian dictator Putin would not have come to Turkey for negotiations if the US president had not also arrived there.

"I understand that," Trump said. Share

In addition, he stressed that "we must do this" to end the war.

Against this backdrop, the American leader announced talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

I will meet with Putin as soon as we can arrange it... But I will tell you that the world is already a much safer place. And I think in two or three weeks it will be even safer. Donald Trump President of the United States

Thus, Trump expressed hope that he would be able to agree with Putin on an end to hostilities in Ukraine.