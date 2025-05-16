Negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Turkey have begun in Istanbul — video

At around 10:50, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially confirmed that trilateral negotiations between delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey have started in Istanbul (Turkey) to end the war of aggression waged by Russia.

The diplomatic department of Ukraine published a video showing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Trilateral negotiations between delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey are beginning in Istanbul, the ministry said in an official statement. Share

According to journalists, delegations from Ukraine, Turkey, and the United States arrived at Dolmabahce Palace to hold trilateral talks.

The Turkish Anadolu Agency has learned from its anonymous sources that a meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul to end the war will begin at 12:30 p.m. Turkey will also join the talks.

It also became known that US leader Donald Trump will not travel to Turkey for talks after his Middle East tour.