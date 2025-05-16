As German leader Friedrich Merz admitted, he considers it a "big concession" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to Istanbul for talks with Russia.

Merz appreciated Zelensky's move

What is important to understand is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was the first to demand direct negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

He even independently determined the date and place — May 15, Istanbul (Turkey).

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky responded that he was ready to meet and speak directly with Putin. The head of state confirmed his visit to Turkey.

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin did not reveal the composition of the Russian delegation until the last moment, thus making it clear that he was not going to fly to Istanbul.

Despite this, Volodymyr Zelensky went to negotiations, sending a signal to the world that Ukraine is ready to end the war, unlike the Russian Federation.

According to the new Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, this was a “big concession” on the part of the Ukrainian leader.

As for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he, according to the German leader, "has put himself in an awkward position."

Against the backdrop of recent events, Merz also announced that a new package of sanctions against Russia is ready for adoption.