Ukraine lost an F-16 during a dogfight with Russia

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that on May 16, at around 03:30, contact was lost with an F-16 fighter jet. The pilot was performing a mission to repel an air attack by Russian invaders, but encountered an emergency situation on board.

The F-16 pilot managed to survive

According to the latest data, during the air battle, the pilot managed to destroy three enemy air targets, and was also already practicing a fourth one, using an aircraft cannon.

However, at this moment an emergency situation arose on board, the causes and details of which have not yet been disclosed.

The pilot did everything possible to take the fighter jet as far away from the settlement as possible and save the lives of the civilian population.

After that, he managed to successfully eject.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that thanks to the operational work of the search and rescue team, the pilot was quickly found and evacuated.