The Netherlands and Romania will open a training center for Ukrainian F-16 technical personnel

The Netherlands has agreed with Romania to create a training center for Ukrainian F-16 maintenance personnel.
Points of attention
Ukrainian F-16 technical personnel will train in Romania
The European F-16 Pilot Training Center (EFTC) is already located in Romania.
The agreement to establish a training center for specialists was signed today, May 8, during a visit by the Head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans, to his colleague, Angela Tilvara.
The future training center will be located at Feteşti Air Base, where EFTC is also located.
Ukraine has long asked its Western allies for F-16 fighter jets, stressing their importance for protecting the skies and strengthening defense capabilities. After hesitation and discussions, the United States and partners agreed to transfer the aircraft and begin training Ukrainian pilots.
