Watch: A powerful "bavovna" is thundering in occupied Crimea and Russia
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: A powerful "bavovna" is thundering in occupied Crimea and Russia

It's loud again in Crimea and Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During the night and early morning of May 16, loud explosions were heard in Crimea and various regions of the aggressor country, Russia. Local residents recorded an attack by unknown strike drones on video. After that, the occupying "authorities" of the Ukrainian peninsula announced the alleged destruction of 6 UAVs over the Black Sea.

Points of attention

  • The attacks led to fires in warehouses and gas stations, with reports of significant damages to infrastructure in Perevalnoye and other regions.
  • Stay updated on the evolving situation in occupied Crimea and Russia following the recent drone attacks, as authorities investigate and respond to the incidents.

It's loud again in Crimea and Russia

The fact of the attack on the Russian-occupied peninsula was officially confirmed by the Kremlin's protege in Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev.

He stated about the alleged "work of the military."

According to preliminary information, 6 UAVs were destroyed in the air over the sea at a great distance from the coast,” he wrote on his social networks.

At night, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported that two powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol.

According to preliminary data, the attack caused a fire in the warehouses of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Perevalnoye.

This information has not been officially confirmed. However, the Ministry of Transport of the peninsula announced restrictions on traffic from the village of Lozove in the Simferopol district towards Alushta — this road passes through Perevalne.

Later, it became known about explosions in the Yalta area.

In Valuyki, located in the Russian Bryansk region, an unmarked FPV drone struck a gas station.

A car service station located in a warehouse is on fire in the Podolsk region of the Moscow region. The area of the fire has already reached 1,500 square meters.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will keep the provision of weapons to Ukraine secret — what will happen to Taurus?
Germany will partially change its policy towards Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has agreed to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles — who is the supplier
Patriot missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine lost an F-16 during a dogfight with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The F-16 pilot managed to survive

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?