Watch: A powerful "bavovna" is thundering in occupied Crimea and Russia

During the night and early morning of May 16, loud explosions were heard in Crimea and various regions of the aggressor country, Russia. Local residents recorded an attack by unknown strike drones on video. After that, the occupying "authorities" of the Ukrainian peninsula announced the alleged destruction of 6 UAVs over the Black Sea.

It's loud again in Crimea and Russia

The fact of the attack on the Russian-occupied peninsula was officially confirmed by the Kremlin's protege in Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev.

He stated about the alleged "work of the military."

According to preliminary information, 6 UAVs were destroyed in the air over the sea at a great distance from the coast,” he wrote on his social networks. Share

At night, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported that two powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol.

According to preliminary data, the attack caused a fire in the warehouses of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Perevalnoye.

This information has not been officially confirmed. However, the Ministry of Transport of the peninsula announced restrictions on traffic from the village of Lozove in the Simferopol district towards Alushta — this road passes through Perevalne. Share

Later, it became known about explosions in the Yalta area.

In Valuyki, located in the Russian Bryansk region, an unmarked FPV drone struck a gas station.

A car service station located in a warehouse is on fire in the Podolsk region of the Moscow region. The area of the fire has already reached 1,500 square meters.