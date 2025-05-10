The US has agreed to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles — who is the supplier
The US has agreed to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles — who is the supplier

Patriot missiles
Source:  The New York Times

The United States has agreed to the transfer of 125 long-range artillery missiles and 100 missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The United States has agreed to transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine from Germany, a critically needed weapon for the country.
  • Germany is the supplier of 125 long-range artillery missiles and 100 missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

Ukraine to receive Patriot missiles

A US congressional official reported this in a conversation with The New York Times.

These are critically needed weapons for Ukraine, which are produced in the US, so it is impossible to export them without the approval of the American authorities — even if they belong to another country, in this case Germany.

As is known, Europe intends to continue military aid to Ukraine, even if the United States refuses to help.

But much of the support promised last month at NATO headquarters is a commitment to produce or purchase weapons in the coming years, and not immediately.

So Ukraine may need American weapons for some time. By the summer, American military aid approved during the Joe Biden administration will run out.

Yegor Chernev, deputy chairman of the security committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, told the NYT that one of the reasons for concluding an agreement with the United States on subsoil is the hope that American military aid will not stop.

Zelenskyy said he discussed air defense systems with US President Donald Trump at Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican, calling the meeting "the best of their lives".

