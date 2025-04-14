Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems from the US — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to buy ten Patriot systems from the United States or obtain licenses to produce them. According to him, Kyiv is looking for all possible formats to protect the civilian population.

Ukraine may pay the US for 10 Patriots — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the United States with a proposal to purchase additional Patriot systems to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies from missile attacks.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to spend $15 billion on the purchase of 10 systems that will be able to protect the largest cities where crowds of people are concentrated.

The President noted that the issue is not about finances — Ukraine is ready to pay for these systems.

We are ready to pay this 15 billion. We will find this money, and we will pay everything. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Also, according to Zelensky, some European partners have expressed their willingness to help financially so that Ukraine can obtain the necessary equipment.

But the US says that there are no opportunities today, but at this time they are transferring such systems, for example, to Israel. Share

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is ready for various cooperation options, including purchasing licenses to produce Patriot systems and related missiles. He suggested the possibility of leasing these systems from countries where they are already deployed, and even returning them if necessary.

We wanted to pay for it, have licenses, and then understand how and in what time frame we could build a complete system to close our skies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there are many formats for ensuring Ukraine's protection from Russian attacks, and this requires the desire and support of international partners.