Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems from the US — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems from the US — Zelenskyy

Patriots
Читати українською
Source:  CBS News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to buy ten Patriot systems from the United States or obtain licenses to produce them. According to him, Kyiv is looking for all possible formats to protect the civilian population.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine, under President Zelenskyy's leadership, is ready to invest $15 billion in acquiring 10 Patriot systems from the United States for protecting large cities and civilian populations.
  • President Zelenskyy is open to exploring various cooperation options, including purchasing licenses for production, leasing, and financial support from international partners to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian attacks.

Ukraine may pay the US for 10 Patriots — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the United States with a proposal to purchase additional Patriot systems to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies from missile attacks.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to spend $15 billion on the purchase of 10 systems that will be able to protect the largest cities where crowds of people are concentrated.

The President noted that the issue is not about finances — Ukraine is ready to pay for these systems.

We are ready to pay this 15 billion. We will find this money, and we will pay everything.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Also, according to Zelensky, some European partners have expressed their willingness to help financially so that Ukraine can obtain the necessary equipment.

But the US says that there are no opportunities today, but at this time they are transferring such systems, for example, to Israel.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is ready for various cooperation options, including purchasing licenses to produce Patriot systems and related missiles. He suggested the possibility of leasing these systems from countries where they are already deployed, and even returning them if necessary.

We wanted to pay for it, have licenses, and then understand how and in what time frame we could build a complete system to close our skies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there are many formats for ensuring Ukraine's protection from Russian attacks, and this requires the desire and support of international partners.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has transferred scarce Patriot missiles to Ukraine
What is known about the new US aid to Ukraine?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU are running out of Patriot missiles amid the cessation of supplies from the US
Patriot missiles

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?