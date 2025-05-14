As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted, "something went wrong" in his communication with US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff.
Points of attention
- Despite the high-profile scandal, Zelensky reveals there has been no conversation with US Vice President J.D. Vance yet.
- Witkoff's remarks about the inclusion of Ukrainian territories in the 'peace agreement' were seen by Zelensky as spreading Russian narratives, leading to further tension in the relationship.
What's going on between Zelensky and Witkoff?
The head of state confirmed to reporters that he had never communicated with Trump's envoy.
Journalists also asked whether he had spoken to US Vice President J.D. Vance after the high-profile scandal in the White House.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that there had been no conversation between them yet.
What is important to understand is that the head of state previously claimed that Steve Witkoff, with his statements about the possible inclusion of Ukrainian territories in the "peace agreement", was spreading Russian narratives.
And foreign journalists managed to learn that some of Witkoff's actions and statements regarding the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine provoked a flurry of criticism in the White House and among Republicans.
