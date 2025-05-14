Zelensky revealed the truth about his relationship with Witkoff

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted, "something went wrong" in his communication with US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff.

What's going on between Zelensky and Witkoff?

The head of state confirmed to reporters that he had never communicated with Trump's envoy.

I invited all the security advisers, and they were all ready to go — I think something went wrong with Vitkoff. I didn't talk to Vitkoff on the phone. The team met with him in Paris. And the head of my presidential office, Andriy Yermak, spoke with him. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Journalists also asked whether he had spoken to US Vice President J.D. Vance after the high-profile scandal in the White House.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that there had been no conversation between them yet.

What is important to understand is that the head of state previously claimed that Steve Witkoff, with his statements about the possible inclusion of Ukrainian territories in the "peace agreement", was spreading Russian narratives.