Trump announces talks with Putin on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump announces talks with Putin on Ukraine

Trump is ready to meet with Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

On May 16, US leader Donald Trump officially confirmed his intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The main topic of the talks between the parties will be ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • A peaceful resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is deemed impossible without Trump's meeting with Putin, according to the US President.
  • The upcoming talks between Trump and Putin hold significance in the context of diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump is ready to meet with Putin

The head of the White House made it clear that he is returning to the United States after completing his tour of the Persian Gulf countries.

Thus, it became clear that he did not plan to fly to Istanbul for negotiations.

He also commented on the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine taking place in Turkey:

We'll see what happens with Russia and Ukraine. Now it's time to go home. I'll meet with Putin as soon as we can arrange it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that on May 16, negotiations were held in Istanbul between representatives of Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine.

After that, a meeting began with the participation of representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

According to Trump himself, a peaceful resolution to the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine cannot take place without his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky revealed the truth about his relationship with Witkoff
What's going on between Zelensky and Witkoff?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Turkey have begun in Istanbul — video
What is currently known about the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky, Macron, Starmer, Merz and Erdogan are gathering for an urgent meeting
What is known about the talks between European leaders in Albania?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?