On May 16, US leader Donald Trump officially confirmed his intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The main topic of the talks between the parties will be ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- A peaceful resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is deemed impossible without Trump's meeting with Putin, according to the US President.
- The upcoming talks between Trump and Putin hold significance in the context of diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Trump is ready to meet with Putin
The head of the White House made it clear that he is returning to the United States after completing his tour of the Persian Gulf countries.
Thus, it became clear that he did not plan to fly to Istanbul for negotiations.
He also commented on the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine taking place in Turkey:
What is important to understand is that on May 16, negotiations were held in Istanbul between representatives of Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine.
After that, a meeting began with the participation of representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
According to Trump himself, a peaceful resolution to the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine cannot take place without his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-