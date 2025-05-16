Trump announces talks with Putin on Ukraine

On May 16, US leader Donald Trump officially confirmed his intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The main topic of the talks between the parties will be ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Trump is ready to meet with Putin

The head of the White House made it clear that he is returning to the United States after completing his tour of the Persian Gulf countries.

Thus, it became clear that he did not plan to fly to Istanbul for negotiations.

He also commented on the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine taking place in Turkey:

We'll see what happens with Russia and Ukraine. Now it's time to go home. I'll meet with Putin as soon as we can arrange it. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that on May 16, negotiations were held in Istanbul between representatives of Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine.

After that, a meeting began with the participation of representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

According to Trump himself, a peaceful resolution to the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine cannot take place without his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.