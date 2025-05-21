Ukrainian soldiers successfully hit an important object of the Russian military-industrial complex

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of May 21, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully attacked the Bolkhiv Semiconductor Device Plant, located in the Oryol region of Russia.

What is known about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

It is worth noting that the enemy's new hit target is one of Russia's most important enterprises in the field of development and production of semiconductor devices and components.

It is also indicated that the key areas of activity are the production of semiconductor devices, microelectronics, power electronics, diodes and diode assemblies, microcircuits for switching power supplies, optoelectronic switches, and servo drives.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the attacked enterprise supplies products to at least 19 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, related to the production of, in particular, Sukhoi aircraft, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.

Despite the fact that the plant is under international sanctions, it produces almost 3 million devices annually and employs about 700 people. Share

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to reach the target area with ten UAVs. A fire broke out after the attack.

Details regarding the consequences of the defeat will be announced later.