Ukrainian soldiers successfully hit an important object of the Russian military-industrial complex
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of May 21, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully attacked the Bolkhiv Semiconductor Device Plant, located in the Oryol region of Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces utilized UAVs to execute the attack, causing a fire at the target site, with further details on the consequences to be disclosed.
  • As the Ukrainian defense forces intensify efforts to weaken Russian military-economic capabilities, the incident raises questions about the future implications on the ongoing armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

It is worth noting that the enemy's new hit target is one of Russia's most important enterprises in the field of development and production of semiconductor devices and components.

It is also indicated that the key areas of activity are the production of semiconductor devices, microelectronics, power electronics, diodes and diode assemblies, microcircuits for switching power supplies, optoelectronic switches, and servo drives.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the attacked enterprise supplies products to at least 19 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, related to the production of, in particular, Sukhoi aircraft, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.

Despite the fact that the plant is under international sanctions, it produces almost 3 million devices annually and employs about 700 people.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to reach the target area with ten UAVs. A fire broke out after the attack.

Details regarding the consequences of the defeat will be announced later.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. What will happen next... Glory to Ukraine!

