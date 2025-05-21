US blocked important G7 statement on support for Ukraine

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump's team opposed the inclusion in the G7 statement of a promise of continued support for Ukraine and condemnation of the war of aggression that Russia has been waging for over 11 years.

The US may provoke a new split in the G7

According to insiders, new difficulties arose during the approval of the joint statement of the Group of Seven, which is being prepared by the finance ministers of the G7, due to the tough position of the White House.

For example, Trump's team opposed the inclusion of a phrase in the statement about continued support for Ukraine.

Moreover, the States want to avoid condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "illegal."

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time since Donald Trump returned to the White House that the US has blocked strong language in the Group of Seven statements regarding Ukraine.

The US President is convinced that this approach to matters will help persuade the Russian dictator to end the war.