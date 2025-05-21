US blocked important G7 statement on support for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

US blocked important G7 statement on support for Ukraine

The US may provoke a new split in the G7
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump's team opposed the inclusion in the G7 statement of a promise of continued support for Ukraine and condemnation of the war of aggression that Russia has been waging for over 11 years.

Points of attention

  • The US's reluctance to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine raises concerns about the effectiveness of international alliances in addressing global conflicts.
  • The repeated instances of the US blocking G7 statements on Ukraine signal potential implications for future diplomatic efforts and coalition building.

The US may provoke a new split in the G7

According to insiders, new difficulties arose during the approval of the joint statement of the Group of Seven, which is being prepared by the finance ministers of the G7, due to the tough position of the White House.

For example, Trump's team opposed the inclusion of a phrase in the statement about continued support for Ukraine.

Moreover, the States want to avoid condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "illegal."

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time since Donald Trump returned to the White House that the US has blocked strong language in the Group of Seven statements regarding Ukraine.

The US President is convinced that this approach to matters will help persuade the Russian dictator to end the war.

In February, the G7 countries failed to approve a joint statement on the 3rd anniversary of the full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia due to sharp differences with Washington's position.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a secret request to Putin regarding Ukraine
New details of Trump-Putin talks
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US Senate will fight for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia
The US Senate has made an important decision
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are waiting." Rubio publicly addressed Putin
What stage are the negotiations between the US and Russia at?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?