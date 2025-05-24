Russia is panicking over a new massive drone attack

On the morning of May 24, the Russian invaders officially confirmed that during the night they had again tried to repel a powerful attack by Ukrainian drones on various regions of the aggressor country. Thus, the Russian Defense Ministry claims to have allegedly destroyed 94 drones.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 24 — first details

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that during last night and the morning of May 24, 94 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by regular air defense systems:

▪️ 64 UAVs — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

▪️ 24 UAVs — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

▪️ two UAVs — over the territory of the Kursk region,

▪️ two UAVs — over the territory of the Lipetsk region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Voronezh region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Tula region.

Moreover, Russian opposition media and Telegram channels report that drones have been attacking the Energia plant in Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia, for the second day in a row.

According to preliminary data, enemy air defense was able to shoot down several drones over the city's industrial zone.

Local residents are panicking because they heard loud explosions in the sky above the city and an alarm siren again during the night.

According to them, the Energia plant, a manufacturer of accumulators and batteries and a supplier to the Russian Defense Ministry, has indeed come under attack from Ukraine again.