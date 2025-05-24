The General Staff revealed the massive losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders have successfully attacked 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery systems, and one other important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 24, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/24/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 979830 (+1130) people,

tanks — 10852 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,622 (+47) units,

artillery systems — 28201 (+36) units,

MLRS — 1395 (+5) units,

air defense systems — 1169 (+2) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 37177 (+232) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 49639 (+232) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reports that the enemy launched four missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, using six missiles and dropping 130 KABs.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out 5,837 attacks, including 130 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,997 kamikaze drones for attacks.