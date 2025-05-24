Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions

Throughout May 23, Russian invaders continued to strike at Donetsk and Kherson regions. According to the latest data, 6 people were killed and 21 more were injured.
Points of attention
- The ongoing Russian aggression has resulted in a tragic loss of lives and destruction, highlighting the devastating impact on civilians in these regions.
- Immediate international attention and support are crucial to address the escalating violence and protect the civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions.
People are dying again in Donetsk and Kherson regions due to Russian attacks
Representatives of the Donetsk and Kherson OVAs spoke about the situation in the regions after the enemy's Russian air attacks.
According to the latest data, Russian soldiers killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Kostyantynivka, 1 each in Rodynske and Dovha Balka.
In addition, it was indicated that 8 more people in the region were injured during the day.
In the Kherson region, Russian invaders struck powerful blows at critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements.
It is known that the enemy damaged 3 high-rise buildings and 12 private houses.
The Russian army also damaged a sports field and a garage.
It is also worth noting that two people were injured in the Kyiv region due to a new attack by the Russian army.
