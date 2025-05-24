DIU recorded over 150 executions of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has information about more than 150 cases of executions of Ukrainian defenders who were captured by Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- DIU highlights the increasing trend of executions at the front, calling attention to the war crimes of the Russian army.
- The UN's Special Rapporteur points to the highest military command's involvement in the executions, urging accountability.
DIU calls on the world not to ignore the war crimes of the Russian army
Ukrainian intelligence officers are drawing attention to the fact that the number of executions at the front is steadily increasing.
What is important to understand is that in many cases these are direct orders to kill captured Ukrainian soldiers.
We cannot ignore the fact that this has already become part of a targeted policy on the part of the aggressor country, Russia.
This is the conclusion not only of the GUR, but also of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into the Situation in Ukraine.
Its recent report indicated that several Russian deserters admitted to the fact that they were ordered not to take prisoners, but to kill them.
The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Dr. Morris Tidball-Binz, also made a statement on this matter:
The GUR once again reminds the Russian occupiers that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.
