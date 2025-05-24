The 18th package of sanctions against Russia. What the European Union has planned

As journalists have learned, Brussels is currently considering scenarios for disconnecting more than 20 Russian banks from the international payment system SWIFT. In addition, there is also active discussion of lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil and introducing a ban on the Nord Stream gas pipeline as part of a new package of sanctions.

The new EU sanctions package against Russia could be much tougher

Anonymous media sources claim that the European Commission is already conducting active negotiations with EU member states on this matter.

Currently, the focus is on a plan to disconnect more than 20 Russian banks from the international payment system SWIFT.

In addition, there is also discussion of lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil to around $45 and imposing a ban on the Nord Stream gas pipeline amid attempts by Russia and the US to revive the project.

The EU is considering an additional ban on financial transactions for about two dozen banks and new trade restrictions worth about 2.5 billion euros, trying to further reduce Russia's revenues and limit its access to technologies needed to produce weapons. Share

What is also important to understand is that as of today, the limit for Russian oil is $60.