The 18th package of sanctions against Russia. What the European Union has planned

The new EU sanctions package against Russia could be much tougher
Source:  Bloomberg

As journalists have learned, Brussels is currently considering scenarios for disconnecting more than 20 Russian banks from the international payment system SWIFT. In addition, there is also active discussion of lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil and introducing a ban on the Nord Stream gas pipeline as part of a new package of sanctions.

Points of attention

  • Anonymous media sources suggest that the European Commission is actively negotiating with EU member states on the proposed sanctions, which could include bans on financial transactions and new trade restrictions worth about 2.5 billion euros.
  • The overall goal of these sanctions is to limit Russia's access to technologies essential for weapon production, representing a significant step in the ongoing efforts to address geopolitical tensions.

Anonymous media sources claim that the European Commission is already conducting active negotiations with EU member states on this matter.

Currently, the focus is on a plan to disconnect more than 20 Russian banks from the international payment system SWIFT.

In addition, there is also discussion of lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil to around $45 and imposing a ban on the Nord Stream gas pipeline amid attempts by Russia and the US to revive the project.

The EU is considering an additional ban on financial transactions for about two dozen banks and new trade restrictions worth about 2.5 billion euros, trying to further reduce Russia's revenues and limit its access to technologies needed to produce weapons.

What is also important to understand is that as of today, the limit for Russian oil is $60.

According to experts, US support will be needed to lower the price.

