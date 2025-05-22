The US Senate is ready to approve a bill on tough sanctions against Russia if illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin does not show a desire for peace within a few days.

What sanctions is the US Senate preparing for Russia

This was stated by the authors of the bill — Senators Richard Blumenthal (Democrat) and Lindsey Graham (Republican).

According to their information, the bill on sanctions against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine received 81 co-sponsors in the US Senate.

These sanctions will be imposed if Russia refuses to negotiate a lasting peace in good faith with Ukraine or engages in other efforts, including military invasion, that would undermine Ukraine's sovereignty after peace is concluded.

The law also imposes a 500% tariff on imported goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products.

As the authors of the bill note, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Subcommittee on Government and Foreign Operations on Appropriations that Russia has agreed to provide its terms for a ceasefire in the next few days.

Their content will say a lot about whether Russia is serious about peace. We suspect it will be about the same. If it is more like this, Russia can expect strong action from the US Senate. Share

The senators say the bill isolates Russia, placing it on a trade island, imposing heavy tariffs on other countries that support these atrocities. One priority is holding China accountable for supporting Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil from a shadowy navy. Without China’s economic support, Putin’s war machine would grind to a halt, the statement said.

While we long for peace, it is becoming increasingly clear to us and to the vast majority of the Senate that Putin is playing games. The United States Senate is prepared to act if these games continue.

As a reminder, Senators Graham and Blumenthal introduced the sanctions bill in late April. Graham said he had enough support in the House of Representatives to introduce the sanctions bill for consideration there as well. Donald Trump will not be able to veto the bill, as 67 votes are needed to override the veto in the Senate, and the bill has 81 in support.