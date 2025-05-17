New sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" — what the EU is preparing


Russia
Source:  Die Zeit

The EU is preparing new tough sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet", in particular because the Russian Federation is circumventing restrictions and transporting oil without sanctions.

  • The EU is gearing up to implement new tough sanctions against the Russian 'shadow fleet' that evades restrictions on oil transportation, posing a security threat in the Baltic Sea.
  • German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful announced increased control over underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea to counter the threat posed by the Russian 'shadow fleet', emphasizing the need for joint actions with NATO, the EU, and neighboring countries.
  • The Russian 'shadow fleet', consisting of tankers and cargo ships, is transporting oil without sanctions, providing significant income to the Kremlin and affecting security in the region.

How the EU will limit Russia's "shadow fleet"

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful announced increased control over underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of sabotage by the Russian shadow fleet.

He warned that Russia posed a danger to the entire region and announced new sanctions and increased patrols.

The "shadow fleet" refers to Russian tankers and cargo ships that circumvent sanctions, particularly regarding oil exports.

According to Vadful, these vessels transport oil every day, which brings significant income to the Kremlin, and pose a direct threat to security in the Baltic Sea.

This also helps Ukraine because the shadow fleet transports oil every day that Russia sells without sanctions.

The European Union is currently preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes stricter restrictions on the shadow fleet.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže emphasized that about 84% of Russian crude oil exports pass through the Baltic Sea via this fleet, providing more than a third of Russia's budget.

Vaddeful stressed the importance of joint actions between NATO, the EU, and neighboring countries to counter hybrid threats and protect the region's critical infrastructure.

The new measures are intended to make it more difficult for Russia to evade sanctions and strengthen security in the Baltic Sea.

Recall that on April 11, the Estonian Defense Forces detained the oil tanker Kiwala after it entered the Tallinn Bay without a flag. As it turned out, the vessel is part of the Russian "shadow fleet", which the Russian Federation uses to transport oil to circumvent sanctions.

