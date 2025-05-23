A split is brewing in Trump's team over new sanctions against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

A split is brewing in Trump's team over new sanctions against Russia

The White House's position on anti-Russian sanctions is ambiguous
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to New Lines Magazine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is pushing for new sanctions against Russia over its refusal to stop the war in Ukraine. However, the US president is currently blocking this initiative.

Points of attention

  • Rubio's efforts to increase sanctions pressure on Russia face challenges due to Trump's opposition.
  • The political discord within Trump's team regarding Russian sanctions highlights the complexities of US foreign policy towards Russia.

The White House's position on anti-Russian sanctions is ambiguous

As New Lines Magazine learned, a few days ago, the head of the US State Department spoke before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which he previously chaired.

When asked about the Trump administration's concessions to Russia, Marco Rubio replied that US sanctions had not been lifted and American weapons and intelligence continued to flow to Ukraine.

According to one insider, the head of American diplomacy advocates increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.
undefined

"Notice how Rubio mentions sanctions almost every day. He wants Congress to consider Graham's bill (on new sanctions against Russia by Senator Lindsey — ed.) because he has a veto-protected majority in the Senate, and this would derail any reset of relations with Moscow," the anonymous source said.

Despite this, the head of the US State Department is limited in his actions, as American leader Donald Trump does not want to impose sanctions against Russia.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He's done." What really happened to Elon Musk and what's Trump up to?
Trump finally said goodbye to Musk
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has developed a plan to return refugees to Ukraine
What the Trump administration is up to
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Trump doesn't want to impose sanctions against Russia — insider data
What is Trump up to?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?