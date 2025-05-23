According to New Lines Magazine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is pushing for new sanctions against Russia over its refusal to stop the war in Ukraine. However, the US president is currently blocking this initiative.
Points of attention
- Rubio's efforts to increase sanctions pressure on Russia face challenges due to Trump's opposition.
- The political discord within Trump's team regarding Russian sanctions highlights the complexities of US foreign policy towards Russia.
The White House's position on anti-Russian sanctions is ambiguous
As New Lines Magazine learned, a few days ago, the head of the US State Department spoke before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which he previously chaired.
When asked about the Trump administration's concessions to Russia, Marco Rubio replied that US sanctions had not been lifted and American weapons and intelligence continued to flow to Ukraine.
According to one insider, the head of American diplomacy advocates increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.
Despite this, the head of the US State Department is limited in his actions, as American leader Donald Trump does not want to impose sanctions against Russia.
