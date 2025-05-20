"He's done." What really happened to Elon Musk and what's Trump up to?

Politico reports that US President Donald Trump no longer mentions Elon Musk in his Truth Social feed, which is then shared on other social media platforms. According to insiders, the US president has finally realized that the billionaire is a weak link in his team.
Trump finally said goodbye to Musk
What is important to understand is that in February and March, the US president mentioned Musk an average of four times a week.
However, since the beginning of April, he has not mentioned him once.
According to media insiders in Republican circles, Elon Musk's political star has finally fallen.
Journalists point out that Elon Musk's tenure as a "special civil servant" was limited to a 130-day limit.
The American billionaire recently confirmed that he is returning to managing his SpaceX and Tesla businesses.
