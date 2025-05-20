"He's done." What really happened to Elon Musk and what's Trump up to?

Politico reports that US President Donald Trump no longer mentions Elon Musk in his Truth Social feed, which is then shared on other social media platforms. According to insiders, the US president has finally realized that the billionaire is a weak link in his team.

Trump finally said goodbye to Musk

What is important to understand is that in February and March, the US president mentioned Musk an average of four times a week.

However, since the beginning of April, he has not mentioned him once.

Musk, who was appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help cut federal spending, has also reduced the number of public mentions of Trump on his X platform. Until April, the billionaire posted about the US president almost daily, but now those mentions have virtually stopped. Share

According to media insiders in Republican circles, Elon Musk's political star has finally fallen.

"He's done for. His ratings are terrible. People hate him," said one anonymous source in the Republican Party. Share

Journalists point out that Elon Musk's tenure as a "special civil servant" was limited to a 130-day limit.