Trump declares "red line" in Ukraine-Russia talks
Trump declares "red line" in Ukraine-Russia talks

The White House
American leader Donald Trump admitted that he has a "red line" in his head, crossing which would force him to finally withdraw from peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

  • Journalists press Trump on his 'red line' criteria, to which he responds, 'Yes, in my head, but I'm not going to announce it,' adding complexity to the negotiations.
  • Trump emphasizes the US should not have become involved in the conflict and suggests a certain limit on his involvement without revealing specifics to avoid complicating talks further.

Trump may withdraw from the peace process

Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he had a "red line" that would force him to abandon his role as a mediator in ending the war.

"Yes, in my head, but I'm not going to announce it," Donald Trump replied.

In his opinion, the United States "should not have gotten involved in this war," "and we would have been much better off if we hadn't."

So I think I have a certain limit, but I don't want to name it because I think it would make the negotiations even more difficult.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The head of the White House once again made it clear that he is ready to "step back" from participating in the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation if he sees that there is no progress.

Despite this, he did not want to impose additional sanctions against Russia, as, in his opinion, "there is a chance" to achieve an end to the war without increasing pressure on the Kremlin.

