According to US leader Donald Trump, he is ready to "back off" on the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine if no progress is made.

Points of attention

  • Reports suggest Trump attempted to arrange a personal meeting with Russian President Putin to discuss the ongoing conflict.
  • The public threats made by Trump regarding Ukraine and Russia have raised concerns about the future of peace negotiations and diplomatic efforts.

As the US president noted, during recent telephone conversations he asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin when he would "stop this bloodshed" in Ukraine.

I said, "When are we going to stop this bloodshed, this bloodbath?" It's a bloodbath, and I believe he wants to stop it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The head of the White House also assured that he is ready to withdraw from the peace process if he does not see the expected result.

According to Trump, there are "very big egos" involved in this issue.

"But I think something will happen. And if it doesn't, I'll just back off and they'll have to keep going," the American leader added.

Against this backdrop, journalists asked Trump if he had asked to meet with Putin during their conversation.

"Of course I did. I talked to him about it," the US president emphasized.

Trump invented his own reason for the disgrace of the Russian army near Kyiv

