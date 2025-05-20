"I'll just back down." Trump publicly threatened Ukraine and Russia

According to US leader Donald Trump, he is ready to "back off" on the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine if no progress is made.
Points of attention
- Reports suggest Trump attempted to arrange a personal meeting with Russian President Putin to discuss the ongoing conflict.
- The public threats made by Trump regarding Ukraine and Russia have raised concerns about the future of peace negotiations and diplomatic efforts.
Trump announced his next steps
As the US president noted, during recent telephone conversations he asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin when he would "stop this bloodshed" in Ukraine.
The head of the White House also assured that he is ready to withdraw from the peace process if he does not see the expected result.
According to Trump, there are "very big egos" involved in this issue.
Against this backdrop, journalists asked Trump if he had asked to meet with Putin during their conversation.
More on the topic
