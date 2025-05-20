Ukrainian soldiers eliminated more than 975 thousand Russian soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have managed to destroy another 1,030 Russian invaders. It is important to understand that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost more than 975,000 occupiers killed and wounded.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 20, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/20/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 975,800 (+1030) people,

tanks — 10,834 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,567 (+5) units,

artillery systems — 28,067 (+58) units,

MLRS — 1,388 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 36,621 (+118) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 49,093 (+105) units,

special equipment — 3,894 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and five missile troops and artillery facilities of the Russian invaders.

On May 19, the Russian army carried out 59 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, dropped 117 guided bombs, and used 2,882 kamikaze drones for the attack.