Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of May 19-20, the defenders of Ukrainian skies were able to successfully destroy 35 Russian attack drones. In addition, another 58 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

A new Russian air attack began at 7:00 PM on May 19.

This time, the Russian army carried out an attack with 108 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses neutralized 93 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, north, and center of the country. 35 were shot down by fire weapons, 58 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) (without negative consequences).

This time, the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Zhytomyr regions came under enemy attack.