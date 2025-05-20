The UK Ministry of Defence has concluded that the aggressor country Russia is steadily moving towards a gerontocracy. What is important to understand is that we are talking about a form of government in which power is held by people who are significantly older than the majority of the adult population.

What will happen to Russia?

British intelligence officials point out that most of Russia's top leaders, including dictator Vladimir Putin, who is now 72 years old, have reached or even exceeded the average life expectancy of men in Russia as of 2023 — about 68 years.

It is not difficult to guess that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is trying to keep close allies in positions of power in order to better ensure the stability of the regime, as well as his own survival.

Political appointments are made through patronage and long-term loyalty to Putin, rather than on merit, which is likely to breed discontent and disappointment among a younger generation of ambitious potential leaders, says a summary from the UK Ministry of Defence's General Intelligence Directorate. Share

British intelligence officers point out that such a political model significantly reduces the efficiency and effectiveness of management decisions.

The main problem is that they are not adopted by the most competent politicians and officials, but only by those who have long demonstrated loyalty to the Putin regime.