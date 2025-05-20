Russia is getting closer to gerontocracy — what does this mean?
Category
World
Publication date

Russia is getting closer to gerontocracy — what does this mean?

UK Ministry of Defence
What will happen to Russia?
Читати українською

The UK Ministry of Defence has concluded that the aggressor country Russia is steadily moving towards a gerontocracy. What is important to understand is that we are talking about a form of government in which power is held by people who are significantly older than the majority of the adult population.

Points of attention

  • British intelligence highlights the impact of gerontocracy on political leadership and the potential implications for younger generations of leaders.
  • The prevalence of patronage in political appointments poses challenges for leadership succession in Russia.

What will happen to Russia?

British intelligence officials point out that most of Russia's top leaders, including dictator Vladimir Putin, who is now 72 years old, have reached or even exceeded the average life expectancy of men in Russia as of 2023 — about 68 years.

It is not difficult to guess that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is trying to keep close allies in positions of power in order to better ensure the stability of the regime, as well as his own survival.

Political appointments are made through patronage and long-term loyalty to Putin, rather than on merit, which is likely to breed discontent and disappointment among a younger generation of ambitious potential leaders, says a summary from the UK Ministry of Defence's General Intelligence Directorate.

British intelligence officers point out that such a political model significantly reduces the efficiency and effectiveness of management decisions.

The main problem is that they are not adopted by the most competent politicians and officials, but only by those who have long demonstrated loyalty to the Putin regime.

More on the topic

Category
Technology
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Failure admitted. Russia disgraced in the process of creating a new aircraft
What is known about Russia's new failure?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I'll just back down." Trump publicly threatened Ukraine and Russia
Trump announced his next steps
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump declares "red line" in Ukraine-Russia talks
The White House
Trump may withdraw from the peace process

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?